|
Citation
|
Gratz KL, Kiel EJ, Mann AJD, Tull MT. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35772631
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite the strong link between borderline personality disorder (BPD) symptoms and suicide risk, little is known about the mechanisms underlying this association. Theory-driven research clarifying the pathways through which BPD symptoms increase suicide risk over time is needed and may highlight relevant treatment targets for decreasing suicide risk among individuals with heightened BPD symptoms. This study examined the prospective relations among BPD symptoms, emotion regulation (ER) difficulties, perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, and suicide risk across five assessments over a 7-month period. Consistent with the interpersonal theory of suicide, we hypothesized that greater BPD symptoms would predict greater suicide risk over time via greater ER difficulties and, subsequently, greater perceived burdensomeness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Community; Suicidal ideation; Emotion regulation; Borderline personality