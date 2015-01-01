Abstract

INTRODUCTION: West Virginia is a state in which most counties are rural, as well as a state with multiple health disparities among its population. The purpose of this study was to determine the association of sleep duration and falls for non-institutionalized West Virginia adults, aged 40 years and above, using the National Sleep Foundation's definition of "may be appropriate" and "not recommended" sleep durations for specific ages.



METHODS: Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) 2018 data concerning West Virginia residents were extracted for sleep duration and number of falls within the previous year. Data were analyzed with Chi square and logistic regression analyses on falls.



RESULTS: There were 2780 participants, aged 45 years and above. Slightly more than half (51.0%) were female. In adjusted logistic regression analysis, the adjusted odds ratio for falls in participants who did not have the recommended sleep duration was 1.77; 95%CI: 1.38, 2.27; p<0.0001 as compared with participants who did have the recommended sleep duration.



CONCLUSION: Inadequate sleep duration, based on age, was associated with ≥1 falls within the previous year in a West Virginia Appalachian population.

