|
Citation
|
Wiener RC, Waters C. J Appalach Health 2021; 3(2): 18-31.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35769170
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: West Virginia is a state in which most counties are rural, as well as a state with multiple health disparities among its population. The purpose of this study was to determine the association of sleep duration and falls for non-institutionalized West Virginia adults, aged 40 years and above, using the National Sleep Foundation's definition of "may be appropriate" and "not recommended" sleep durations for specific ages.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; sleep; fall; Appalachia; BRFSS; West Virginia