|
Citation
|
Boatman D. J Appalach Health 2021; 3(1): 29-42.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35769436
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood gun injuries pose a critical public health challenge. For children, unintentional gun injury deaths primarily occur in the home where parents or other adult guardians, referred to as caregivers hereafter, are responsible for safety. While the American Academic of Pediatrics recommends not having guns in areas where children live and play, firearms are often viewed as normative and fill an important role in many homes. This is particularly true in more rural areas, such as Appalachia, where there is a high density of gun ownership. Additional research is needed to understand rural caregivers' current gun safety practices in the home.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury prevention; Appalachia; childhood injury; gun safety