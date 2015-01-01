|
Topmiller M, Rankin J, McCann JL, Grandmont J, Grolling D, Carrozza M, Hoang H, Bolton J, Sripipatana A. J Appalach Health 2020; 2(4): 17-25.
(Copyright © 2020)
35769638
INTRODUCTION: Despite the opioid epidemic adversely affecting areas across the U.S. for more than two decades and increasing evidence that medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is effective for patients with opioid use disorder (OUD), access to treatment is still limited. The limited access to treatment holds true in the Appalachia region despite being disproportionately affected by the crisis, particularly in rural, central Appalachia.
rural health; Appalachia; geospatial analysis; health centers; medication-assisted treatment (MAT); opioid-use disorder