|
Citation
|
Tully S, Bucci S, Berry K. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35771190
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Inpatient care often involves restrictive interventions such as seclusion and restraint and restrictive practices that limit the person's freedom, rights, and daily activities. Restrictive practice has not been the explicit focus in previous research however, it often appears as an important theme, with participants identifying it can have a detrimental effect on their wellbeing. More research specifically on this topic in an inpatient setting is therefore needed. Women might be particularly vulnerable to adverse effects of restrictive practices compared to men as women generally occupy less powerful positions in society and more often experience abuse. AIMS: The study aimed to explore women's experiences of routine restrictive practices in mental health inpatient settings.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Women; qualitative; inpatients; restrictive practice; thematic analysis