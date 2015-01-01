Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aluminum phosphide (ALP) (rice-tablet) is a common cause of adult poisoning in Iran, including Isfahan. So far, no effective treatment has been identified for this poisoning. We aimed to investigate the outcome of ALP poisoned patients admitted to the clinical toxicology ward of Khorshid Hospital in Isfahan from 2017 to 2019.



METHODS: This chart-review study was performed on the population of ALP poisoned patients admitted to the clinical toxicology ward of Khorshid University Hospital from 2017 to 2019 treated with the hospital's new treatment protocol, using the complete enumeration approach. The outcomes were determined by reviewing and abstracting medical charts of ALP poisoned patients from the hospital archive.



FINDINGS: The most common complaints at admission were depressed consciousness (41.9%) and vomiting (32.2%). There was no significant change in blood sugar, pH, base excess (BE), and venous blood bicarbonate throughout their hospitalization (P > 0.05). Treatment outcomes had a significant relationship with blood pH 2 h and 6 h after admission and the BE 6 h after admission (P < 0.05). There was also a significant relationship between the outcome and the length of stay, initial ejection fraction (EF), and EF in predischarge echocardiography (P < 0.05). Out of 31 patients, 24 (77.4%) died within 72 h, 5 (16.1%) recovered without any complication, and 2 (6.5%) recovered with some complications.



CONCLUSION: The mortality rate of ALP poisoned patients was reasonably high and can be attributed to the poor efficacy of the new treatment protocol or the long time it takes for patients to reach the hospital and start receiving treatments.

