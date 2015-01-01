Abstract

BACKGROUND: US suicide rates have risen steadily in the past decade, and suicide risk is especially high in the months after discharge from inpatient psychiatric treatment. However, suicide research has lagged in examining dynamic within-person processes that contribute to risk over time among individuals known to be at high risk of suicide. Almost no research has examined how affective, cognitive, and physiological processes change over minutes, hours, or days to confer risk of suicidal behavior in daily life.



OBJECTIVE: This protocol describes a longitudinal study designed to examine real-world changes in risk of suicide across multiple assessment domains. Specifically, the study involves following adults known to be at high risk of suicide after discharge from inpatient psychiatric care using self-report, interview, actigraphy, and behavioral methods to identify proximal contributors to suicidal thoughts and behaviors. First, we hypothesize that negative affective experiences, which are featured in most major suicide theories, will comprise a latent factor indicative of psychache (emotional pain), which will predict increases in suicidal thinking over time. Second, we hypothesize that poor inhibitory control in the context of negative affective stimuli, as well as emotion-related impulsivity, will predict the transition from suicidal thinking to suicidal behavior over time. Third, we hypothesize that short sleep duration will precede within-person increases in suicidal ideation as well as increased odds of suicidal behavior among those reporting suicidal thoughts.



METHODS: The desired sample size is 130 adults with past-week suicidal thoughts or behaviors who are receiving inpatient psychiatric treatment. Participants will complete a battery of measures while on the inpatient unit to assess negative affective experiences, emotion-related impulsivity, inhibitory control, typical sleep patterns, and relevant covariates. After discharge from inpatient care, participants will complete 4 weeks of signal-contingent ecological momentary assessment surveys, as well as mobile behavioral measures of inhibitory control, while wearing an actigraphy device that will gather objective data on sleep. Participants will complete interviews regarding suicidal thoughts and behaviors at 4 and 8 weeks after discharge.



RESULTS: The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health in November 2020. Recruitment began in April 2021. Data analysis will begin after completion of data collection.



CONCLUSIONS: This study will elucidate how affective, cognitive, and physiological risk factors contribute (or do not contribute) to within-person fluctuations in suicide risk in daily life, with important implications for extant theories of suicide. Of import, the examined risk factors are all modifiable; thus, the results will inform identification of key targets for just-in-time, flexible, personalized, digital interventions that can be used to decrease emotional distress and prevent suicide among those at highest risk. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): DERR1-10.2196/38582.

Language: en