Abstract

More than 15% of patients in the emergency room have psychiatric disorders (Villari et al. 2007). Suicidal attempts via psychotic drug overdose are a common reason for emergency consults (Okumura et al. 2012). The monthly and seasonal trends of suicidal attempts have been investigated to some extent (Galvão et al. 2018); however, few studies have determined the differences in patient background, disease severity, and length of hospitalization. The timing of depression symptoms varies, and they are typically worse in the morning than in the evening. We hypothesised that the mental states and background of patients who attempted suicide, differed, based on the time of day. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between the visiting time and the severity of the suicide attempt via psychotic drug overdose. Patients, who attempted suicide via psychotic drug overdose from January 2015 to April 2018, were enrolled in the study. The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of the University of Occupational and Environmental Health Kita-kyushu, Japan (approval number: H30-093). Out of 143 suicide cases, 101 patients, who overdosed on psychotic drugs...

Language: en