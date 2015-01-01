Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicides are among the leading causes of death in the world and pose a major public health problem. It is not yet entirely clear to what extent the 2019 coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) affects suicide rates, but is likely to result in an increase in risk factors for suicidal behaviors. The research objective was to compare the suicide rate in 2019 with the suicide rate in 2020 in the Republic of Croatia.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted for the period from January 2019 to December 2020. The necessary data on persons who committed suicide in the Republic of Croatia in that period were collected in cooperation with the Osijek-Baranja County Police Department. The number of suicides in that period was statistically processed according to demographic characteristics, suicide motives, days of the week and months by years.



RESULTS: There was no significant difference in the total number of suicides comparing 2019 and 2020. Observed by months, significantly more suicides were committed during February 2020 compared to February 2019 (χ(2)-test, p=0.04). According to marital status, in 2019 compared to 2020, significantly more suicides were recorded among married persons (χ(2)-test, p<0.001) and among those who were unemployed (χ(2)-test, p<0.001). Persons with the status of veterans committed suicide significantly more often in 2019, compared to 2020 (χ(2)-test, p<0.001) During 2019, compared to 2020, significantly more suicides were committed by persons working in service and trade occupations (χ(2)-test, p=0.001).



CONCLUSION: At the beginning of the pandemic in Croatia, in February 2020, there was a significant increase in suicides compared to 2019, which may indicate that the spread of the pandemic since the end of 2019, with uncertainty and cataclysmic atmosphere, had a negative effect on mental health.

Language: en