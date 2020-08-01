SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ikeda S, Azuma MK, Fujimoto K, Shibahara H, Inoue S, Moline M, Ishii M, Mishima K. Psychol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/S0033291722001854

PMID

35770451

Abstract

This article was published in Psychological Medicine with the reference ‘Ikeda, S., Azuma, M., Fujimoto, K., Shibahara, H., Inoue, S., Moline, M., & Ishii, M. (Reference Ikeda, Azuma, Fujimoto, Shibahara, Inoue, Moline and Mishima2020). PMH8 EQ-5D Analysis in Patients with Insomnia: Change of Quality of Life in Lemborexant Phase 3 Trial Sunrise 1. Value in Health, 23. doi:10.1016/j.jval.2020.08.1086’ missing. The online version of this article has been updated to include this reference.

The authors apologise for this error.

Ikeda, S., Azuma, M., Fujimoto, K., Shibahara, H., Inoue, S., Moline, M., . . . Mishima, K. (2022). Cost-effectiveness analysis of lemborexant for treating insomnia in Japan: A model-based projection, incorporating the risk of falls, motor vehicle collisions, and workplace accidents. Psychological Medicine, 1–13. doi:10.1017/S0033291722000356


Language: en
