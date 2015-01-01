Abstract

The behavior intention estimation and interaction between Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and human traffic participants are the key problems in Automatic Driving System (ADS). When the classical decision theory studies implicitly assume that the behavior of human traffic participants is completely rational. However, according to the booming quantum decision theory in recent years and actual traffic cases, traffic behaviors and other human behaviors are often irrational and violate the assumptions of classical cognitive and decision theory. This paper explores the decision-making problem in the two-car game scene based on quantum decision theory and compares it with the current mainstream method of studying irrational behavior-Cumulative Prospect Theory (CPT) model. The comparative analysis proved that the Quantum Game Theory (QGT) model can explain the separation effect which the classical probability model can't reveal, and it has more advantages than CPT model in dealing with game scene decision-making. When two cars interact with each other, the QGT model can consider the interests of both sides from the perspective of the other car. Compared with the classical probability model and CPT model, the QGT is more realistic in the behavior decision-making of ADS.

