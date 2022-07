Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hemodialysis (HD) patients have significant mental health problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, this study aimed to evaluate the psychopathological symptoms, death anxiety, coronavirus anxiety, suicide risk, and associated risk factors in HD patients during COVID-19.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted from July 15 to October 15, 2021, with 114 HD patients who were undergoing treatment in two central Dialysis Units.



RESULTS: It was determined that HD patients had high levels of psychopathological symptoms. Approximately one-third of HD patients (%31.6) had high to very high-level death anxiety. Additionally, of the participants 30.7% had coronavirus anxiety, and also the rate of severe suicide risk was 10.5%.



CONCLUSIONS: HD patients have experienced various mental health problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. Psychosocial support and interventions need to be planned by the healthcare system and healthcare providers to help HD patients in managing their disease and related mental health problems.

Language: en