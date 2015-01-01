|
Citation
|
Strowger M, Braitman AL, Barnett NP. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35778778
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: College-aged young adults (e.g., aged 18 to 29 years old) use social media more than any other age group. An emerging body of literature has found higher exposure to alcohol-related social media content is associated with higher alcohol consumption among college students. Most studies assess exposure to peer drinking on social media using global measures, rather than measuring the exposure to alcohol-related posts of identified specific close peers. The current study examined whether having a higher proportion of important peers (i.e., social network members) who post alcohol-related social media content was associated with greater alcohol consumption and consequences. It also investigated the extent to which qualities of network members who share alcohol-related content are associated with participant alcohol outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social media; alcohol; social network; college drinking; peer influence