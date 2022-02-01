Abstract

The series of systematic reviews on cognitive rehabilitation for people with traumatic brain injury (TBI) or stroke published in APMR present the current evidence and recommendations for clinical practice. The authors performed an impressive amount of work summarizing the literature from 1998 until 2014. We are looking forward to the coming update covering years that are more recent. To support this update, we would like to address a recommendation put forward in the latest paper1 that appears to raise some confusion in the clinical field. While in the 2011 version of the review2, computer-based interventions were considered as useful additions to clinician-guided treatment, but not as stand-alone interventions, in the 2019 version direct-attention training, including the use of computer-based interventions is upgraded from a practice option to a practice guideline on the basis of four studies published between 2009 and 2014.

