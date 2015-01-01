|
Junqueira Saldanha MH, Hirata Y. Chaos Solitons Fractals 2022; 32(6): e061107.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35778123
Despite the extensive literature related to earthquakes, an effective method to forecast and avoid occasional seismic hazards that cause substantial damage is lacking. The Sun has recently been identified as a potential precursor to earthquakes, although no causal relationship between its activity and the Earth's seismicity has been established. This study was aimed at investigating whether such a relationship exists and whether it can be used to improve earthquake forecasting. The edit distances between earthquake point processes were combined with delay-coordinate distances for sunspot numbers. The comparison of these two indicated the existence of unidirectional causal coupling from solar activity to seismicity on Earth, and a radial basis function regressor showed accuracy improvements in the largest magnitude prediction of next days by 2.6%-17.9% in the odds ratio when sunspot distances were included.
