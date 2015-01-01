Abstract

Youth who have experienced adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) or trauma are at risk for negative outcomes that may be lessened by adversity screening and prevention efforts. However, experts and consumers do not universally embrace adversity screening efforts. Despite significant support for widespread adversity screening, and many guidelines on how to conduct such screening, successful implementation has lagged behind enthusiasm. This paper outlines the challenges of adversity screening and then proposes applying the shared decision-making (SDM) model to improve adversity screening by increasing youths' 1) engagement in adversity screening if doing so is appropriate for them, and 2) disclosure of honest information during screens. Using an SDM approach honors youth preferences and perspectives, which simultaneously accomplishes a third overarching goal: aligning adversity screening with the principles of trauma-informed care.

