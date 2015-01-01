Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are many one-child families in China due to the one-child policy. Parents who have lost their only child and are unable to conceive another child or unwilling to adopt a child are called Shidu parents in China. The death of an only child puts Shidu parents at the risk of mental illness and even suicide. Few studies have explored the influence of cultural beliefs and prolonged grief disorder on suicide ideation.



METHODS: This study involved rural Shidu parents from Sujiatun district of Shenyang, China. Questionnaires consisted of the Prolonged Grief questionnaire -13 (PG-13), the Culture-related Grief Beliefs of Shidu Parents Questionnaire (CBSQ), one question from the baseline National Comorbidity Survey (NCS) to measure suicide ideation and demographic and bereavement-related information. Bivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted to explore associated factors of suicide ideation.



RESULTS: 69 (28.8%) of the 240 Shidu parents reported having suicide ideation. Having chronic disease (OR=5.509, p<0.01), having religious belief (OR=3.923, p<0.05) and having a grandchild (OR=2.552, p<0.05) were associated with an increased risk of SI. Destiny belief (a subscale of CBSQ) was negatively associated with suicide ideation (OR=0.818, p<0.05). Prolonged grief disorder (OR=9.280, p<0.01) and perceived stigma (a subscale of CBSQ) (OR=1.200, p<0.05) was positively associated with suicide ideation after adjusting for controlling variables.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide ideation is prevalent in rural Shidu parents. Reducing perceived stigma and alleviating prolonged grief disorder may decrease the risk of suicide among rural Shidu parents.

