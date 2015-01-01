Abstract

PURPOSE: The study aims to identify risk factors for falling among acutely ill older patients, hospitalized in acute geriatric ward.



METHODS: A retrospective study of 260 cases of patients who had fallen and 439 controls was conducted in a geriatric ward. We retrieved from the electronic hospital records data including patient demographics, medical diagnoses, and laboratory results, and drugs taken prior to the fall were reviewed. In addition, data on functional and cognitive status were recorded. Admission Morse Falls Scale for every patient was also retrieved.



RESULTS: The following on-admission diagnoses were associated with a higher incidence of falls during hospitalization: hypertension (84% vs. 38%), congestive heart failure (CHF), 74% vs 16%, dementia (36% vs. 5%), and delirium (36% vs 5%). A higher percentage of fallers compared to controls consumed beta blockers (69% vs. 53%), benzodiazepines (46% vs. 32%), antidepressants (33% vs. 23%), oral diabetes drugs (20% vs. 11%) and opiates (8% vs. 4%). On-admission Morse Falls Scale score was found to be higher in the patients who fell (59 vs.53). The strongest predictors of falling during hospitalization were CHF, hypertension, dementia, delirium, assisted mobility and dependence.



CONCLUSION: A systematic screening of risk factors for falls and identification of them might contribute to reducing the risk associated with falls during hospitalization.

