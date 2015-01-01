SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Liu YL, Yin L, Gu HM, Zhu XJ, Huang XX. Eur. Rev. Med. Pharmacol. Sci. 2022; 26(12): 4380-4391.

(Copyright © 2022, Verduci)

10.26355/eurrev_202206_29077

35776039

OBJECTIVE: Our review aims at comparing the morbidity and mortality-related risks associated with the pre-injury administration of VK-antagonists or DOACs in elderly patients with TBI.

MATERIALS AND METHODS:  We performed a systematic search of the academic literature across five databases (Web of Science, EMBASE, CENTRAL, Scopus, and MEDLINE), following PRISMA guidelines. We conducted a random-effect meta-analysis to compare the influence of pre-injury VK-antagonists or DOACs administration on the overall intensive care unit and hospital stays of patients with TBI. We also evaluated the overall risks associated with VK-antagonists and with DOACs for intracranial hemorrhage progression, surgical intervention, and overall mortality in patients with TBI.

RESULTS:  From 973 studies, we found 11 eligible with 4,991 patients with traumatic brain injury (mean age, 77.82 ± 6.76 years). Our meta-analysis revealed insignificantly higher odds of surgical intervention (OR=1.72) and mortality (OR=1.07) associated with VK-antagonists administration than with DOACs administration. Similarly, we found that the intensive care unit (Hedge's g, 0.13) and hospital (g, 0.26) stays were insignificantly longer for individuals on VK-antagonists than for those on DOAC. Moreover, we observed insignificantly higher intracranial hemorrhage progression risks (OR=1.22) for individuals receiving DOACs than for those receiving VK-antagonists.

CONCLUSIONS:  This study provides evidence on the morbidity and mortality-related outcomes associated with the pre-injury administration of VK-antagonists or DOACs in patients with TBI. We found no significant differences between VK-antagonists and DOACs on the overall morbidity (hospital and intensive care unit stays, intracranial hemorrhage, and surgical intervention frequency) and mortality outcomes in elderly patients with TBI.


Language: en
