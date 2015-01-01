|
INTRODUCTION: Self-stigma arising from public stigma is a heavy burden for people suffering from mental health problems. Both public stigma and self-stigma encompass the same three elements: stereotype, prejudice, and discrimination. Public stigma has already been successfully explored by the Stereotype Content Model (SCM) and the Behaviors from Intergroup Affect and Stereotypes (BIAS) map. However, this is not the case for self-stigma. Therefore, this is the first study that applies SCM and the BIAS map to self-stigma by examining whether the effects of self-stereotypes on self-directed discrimination would be mediated by self-directed prejudices in people with mental health problems.
mental health; stigma; BIAS map; competence; self-stigma; stereotype content model; warmth