Abstract

AIMS: To enhance conceptual clarity and interdisciplinary understanding of structural violence, and to illuminate its implications for contemporary social justice and health equity research, by: (1) synthesizing scholarly literature pertaining to structural violence and health; (2) defining its key attributes, antecedents, consequences and characteristics; (3) contextually situating this phenomenon over time and across disciplines.



DESIGN: A comprehensive review of scholarly health literature pertaining to 'structural violence' or its surrogate term 'structural determinants of health' was guided by a Research and Education Librarian. DATA SOURCES: In November 2019 and again in April 2021, CINAHL, Embase, Global Health, Medline, PsycINFO, PubMed and Scopus electronic databases were searched for peer-reviewed articles that described structural violence in the context of health. Of the 238 unique records identified, 32 articles were selected for inclusion and comprise the review sample. REVIEW METHODS: Using Beth Rodgers' evolutionary concept analysis method, articles were comparatively analysed to identify key attributes, antecedents and consequences associated with the concept's use in health research.



RESULTS: The five interrelated attributes characterizing structural violence are: power, marginality, oppression, adversity and trauma. Hegemonic social, cultural, economic and political systems serve as antecedents, whilst the consequences of structural violence can be broadly classified as health inequity, injustice and indignity, and social disorganization.



CONCLUSION: This analysis contributes to conceptual clarity and mutual understanding of the usage, application and significance of structural violence across health disciplines and provides a strong foundation for continued concept development and operationalization. Further research is needed to substantiate the relationship between structural violence and health inequity.

Language: en