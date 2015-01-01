Abstract

This study uses insights from social stress theory to examine associations between exposure to police killings of Black Americans and cardiovascular health among Black women and men. Data on lethal police encounters come from the Mapping Police Violence (MPV) database, which allows for examination of total exposures to police killings of Black people and exposures to events when decedents were unarmed. MPV data are merged with the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (n = 26,086) and state-level information from multiple federal databases. Four cardiovascular health outcomes are examined-hypertension, diabetes, heart attack, and stroke. After adjusting for important risk factors, results from gender-stratified multilevel logistic regressions reveal a positive association between exposures to police killings of unarmed Black people and odds of hypertension among Black women and stroke among Black men. Total exposures to police killings of Black people are also associated with greater likelihood of stroke for Black men.



FINDINGS from this study demonstrate that stress exposures generated by the quantity and injustice of police killings have important implications for cardiovascular health among Black Americans. Furthermore, adverse cardiovascular health associated with exposure to police violence tends to manifest differently for Black men and women.

