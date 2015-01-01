|
Talbert RD. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35778629
Abstract
This study uses insights from social stress theory to examine associations between exposure to police killings of Black Americans and cardiovascular health among Black women and men. Data on lethal police encounters come from the Mapping Police Violence (MPV) database, which allows for examination of total exposures to police killings of Black people and exposures to events when decedents were unarmed. MPV data are merged with the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (n = 26,086) and state-level information from multiple federal databases. Four cardiovascular health outcomes are examined-hypertension, diabetes, heart attack, and stroke. After adjusting for important risk factors, results from gender-stratified multilevel logistic regressions reveal a positive association between exposures to police killings of unarmed Black people and odds of hypertension among Black women and stroke among Black men. Total exposures to police killings of Black people are also associated with greater likelihood of stroke for Black men.
Language: en
Gender; Black Americans; Cardiovascular health; Police killings; Stress theory