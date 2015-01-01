SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Malamut ST, Dawes M, Lansu TAM, van den Berg Y, Cillessen AHN. J. Youth Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10964-022-01649-7

35776230

Awareness that high-status adolescents can be targets of aggression has grown in recent years. However, questions remain about the associations of the confluence of victimization and popularity with adjustment. The current study fills this gap by examining the joint and unique effects of victimization and popularity on aggression and alcohol use. Participants were 804 Dutch adolescents (50.2% boys, M(age) = 13.65) who were followed for one year. High-status victims were more aggressive and drank more alcohol than lower-status victims. High-status victims were also more proactively and indirectly aggressive and self-reported more bullying than high-status non-victims. Thus, the findings demonstrated a conjoined risk of victimization and popularity for some types of aggression.


Adolescents; Alcohol use; Aggression; Latent profile analysis; Popularity; Victimization

