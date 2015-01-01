Abstract

This study aimed to examine the incidence and characteristics of physical disabilities in patients with postconcussion syndrome (PCS) after a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Of 203 patients diagnosed with PCS after mTBI, 10 patients with definite physical disabilities (worse than moderate disability on the Glasgow outcome scale [GOS], <4 points and inability to walk independently on the Functional Ambulation Category [FAC], <3 points) were enrolled. Ten of the 203 patients included in the analysis based on prespecified inclusion criteria were further evaluated. Seven patients had moderate disability on the GOS, whereas the remaining 3 showed severe disability. On the Modified Barthel Index, 5 patients were moderately dependent, and 2 patients were severely dependent. By the Motricity Index, 9 patients showed mild quadriparesis, and 1 had mild hemiparesis. All 10 patients could grasp-release their fingers as per the Modified Brunnstrom Classification. By contrast, 7 patients required verbal supervision for independent gait by the FAC, and the remaining 3 patients needed intermittent support from 1 person for independent gait. Approximately 5% of patients with PCS after mTBI had a definite physical disability, and most of these patients showed mild quadriparesis. These results suggest that a definite physical disability can occur in patients with PCS after mTBI.

