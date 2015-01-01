Abstract

Lateral extra-articular tenodesis (L.E.T.) have been proposed to reduce the tibia's anterior translation and internal rotation in concomitant to Anterior cruciate ligament (A.C.L.) reconstruction. Recent studies show that the addition of L.E.T. to A.C.L. reconstruction results in a statistically significant reduction in graft failure. The purpose of the present study was to evaluate the clinical outcomes, complications, and rate of return to preinjury sports level in pediatric patients who underwent combined A.C.L. reconstruction with L.E.T. at a minimum 2-year follow-up. The authors retrospectively evaluated 42 pediatric patients at high risk of graft failure who experienced ACLR connected to L.E.T. IKDC and Tegner-Lysholm Knee Scores Scale were used to assess clinical outcomes, and the Tegner Activity Scale to evaluate the return to sport. No graft failure or subsequent surgery related to A.C.L. reconstruction occurred. Furthermore, 88% of patients returned to the sport. Satisfactory clinical results were obtained on a short and medium-term follow-up. These findings help to consider this procedure for active adolescents at a high risk of graft failure to enhance A.C.L. reconstruction.

Language: en