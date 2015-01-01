Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fear of falling avoidance behavior (FFAB) is common in Parkinson's disease (PD).



OBJECTIVES: The objectives of the study are to determine what activities are most avoided due to FFAB among people with PD and whether any associations exist with demographic factors or fall history.



METHOD: Cross-sectional analysis of 174 individuals with PD using the Modified FFAB Questionnaire.



RESULTS: Walking in dimly lit, unfamiliar places, and different surfaces, lifting and carrying objects, walking in crowded places, recreational/leisure activities, and going up/downstairs were most avoided. Fallers reported more FFAB (ps <.029). FFAB for certain activities was associated with increased or decreased odds of falling.



CONCLUSION: Individuals with PD avoid walking in compromised situations and engaging in recreational/leisure activities due to FFAB. While excessive FFAB may increase the odds of falling, protective forms may be associated with decreased odds. Targeting FFAB among individuals with PD may increase safe participation in meaningful occupations in the home and community.

Language: en