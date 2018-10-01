|
Citation
|
Kerr PL, Bryant G. Public Health Rep. (1974) 2022; 137(Suppl 1): 83S-90S.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Schools of Public Health)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35775908
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: People experiencing trafficking often seek health care but are not identified. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added new International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) codes specific to human trafficking (hereinafter, HT ICD-10-CM codes) that could systematize the identification and documentation of human trafficking in US health care settings, the extent of their use is unknown. The objectives of this study were to investigate (1) the frequency of HT ICD-10-CM code use in US health care organizations (HCOs) and (2) demographic data associated with HT ICD-10-CM codes using a large clinical database.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
human trafficking; clinical data; health care; ICD-10