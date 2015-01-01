Abstract

Human trafficking, including sex and labor trafficking, forced labor, debt bondage, and other forms of involuntary and illegal servitude, is an egregious human rights violation.1 A substantial public health concern, human trafficking affects more than 40 million people globally.2 Several overarching public health responses to the human trafficking crisis have been developed; they emphasize (1) primary prevention, education, and outreach at the individual and community levels; (2) education of health care providers across health care settings to identify and assess people who are being trafficked; (3) interdisciplinary models of care; and (4) specialty clinics for people nationwide experiencing trafficking.3,4 These responses also serve as guideposts for mental health care services development and provision for adults experiencing trafficking.



Indeed, adults experiencing trafficking have a variety of mental health symptoms and conditions, including posttraumatic stress, substance use, and mood and anxiety disorders.1 Despite the clear public health importance of human trafficking, empirical literature on effective mental health assessments and treatments is limited.1,5-7 Various organizations recognize the need for research to better understand the risks, psychological impacts, and best practices for human trafficking identification and mental health assessment and treatment.8,9 Mandated clinical trainings on human trafficking screening and related psychological services are increasing nationwide, and clinical systems, agencies, and institutions are developing recognition response protocols...

