Citation
Vujanovic AA, Gordon MR, Coverdale JH, Nguyen PT. Public Health Rep. (1974) 2022; 137(Suppl 1): 17S-22S.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Schools of Public Health)
DOI
PMID
35775909
Abstract
Human trafficking, including sex and labor trafficking, forced labor, debt bondage, and other forms of involuntary and illegal servitude, is an egregious human rights violation.1 A substantial public health concern, human trafficking affects more than 40 million people globally.2 Several overarching public health responses to the human trafficking crisis have been developed; they emphasize (1) primary prevention, education, and outreach at the individual and community levels; (2) education of health care providers across health care settings to identify and assess people who are being trafficked; (3) interdisciplinary models of care; and (4) specialty clinics for people nationwide experiencing trafficking.3,4 These responses also serve as guideposts for mental health care services development and provision for adults experiencing trafficking.
Language: en
Keywords
human trafficking; implementation; dissemination; telehealth; telemental health