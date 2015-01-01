SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cook MC, Le PTD, García JJ. Public Health Rep. (1974) 2022; 137(Suppl 1): 10S-16S.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Association of Schools of Public Health)

DOI

10.1177/00333549211058735

PMID

35775910

Abstract

In the United States and worldwide, the Black Lives Matter movement and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color have sparked challenging conversations about the deeply ingrained structural causes of racial disparities in the criminal justice system and other health-related aspects of life in the United States. In the anti-sex trafficking field, the relationship between racial inequity among Black girls and domestic minor sex trafficking (DMST) is largely unexplored. In this article, we define DMST as the commercial sexual exploitation of a minor aged <18 years in the United States...

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

public health; child trafficking; critical race praxis; sexual exploitation; structural racism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print