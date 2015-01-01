|
Panlilio CC, Dierkhising CB, Richardson J, Runner J. Public Health Rep. (1974) 2022; 137(Suppl 1): 73S-82S.
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Schools of Public Health)
35775915
OBJECTIVES: Identifying children and adolescents within child welfare at risk for commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) can ensure referrals to appropriate services. However, screening measures to understand the prevalence of CSE are missing in child welfare. We evaluated the classification accuracy of a screener developed for the purpose of this study, guided by the Sexual Exploitation among Youth (SEY) risk assessment framework used in practice with child welfare-involved young people, (1) to identify young people at high versus low risk for experiencing CSE and (2) to estimate the prevalence of CSE risk for child welfare-involved children and adolescents.
Language: en
child welfare; maltreatment; commercial sexual exploitation of children; CSEC; screening instrument