Perry EW, Osborne MC, Lee NH, Kinnish K, Self-Brown SR. Public Health Rep. (1974) 2022; 137(Suppl 1): 91S-101S.
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Schools of Public Health)
35775917
OBJECTIVES: The impact of posttraumatic cognitions on the development and maintenance of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) is understudied among children and adolescents who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation/trafficking (CSE/T). The objectives of this study were to (1) explore posttraumatic cognitions among help-seeking young people aged 11-19 who have experienced CSE/T; (2) determine whether experiencing direct violence, witnessing violence, polyvictimization (ie, multiple exposures to different categories of potentially traumatic events), or demographic characteristics differentially affect whether these young people meet clinical criteria for posttraumatic cognitions using established cutoffs; and (3) explore associations between posttraumatic cognitions and PTSS among young people who have experienced CSE/T.
Language: en
adolescents; mental health; child; PTSD; young people; child sex trafficking; child sexual exploitation