Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hospital workers are exposed to several occupational hazards, which can lead to work accidents.



OBJECTIVES: To conduct a survey of the main impacts and causes of missed work resulting from occupational accidents occurred among hospital personnel.



METHODS: Quantitative, descriptive, exploratory chart review carried out at a not-for-profit hospital in a medium-sized municipality in the state of Paraná, Brazil. For data collection, the medical records of 73 hospital workers who sustained occupational accidents from January 2017 to July 2019 were assessed.



RESULTS: Of the 73 occupational accidents, 63 (86.3%) occurred in female workers; the age of the victims ranged from 20 to 57 years. Twenty-one workers (28.76%) required time off work; of these, 17 (80.9%) were nurses. The average number of days off work was 8.71, and only two workers were on leave for 15 days or more.



CONCLUSIONS: Occupational accidents occurred predominantly in female workers, with nursing staff being most affected. Only one worker was away for more than 15 days, and only one accident occurred on the way to work rather than in the workplace. The findings of the present study demonstrate that the hospital work environment is complex and potentially hazardous to the health of workers, many of whom are constantly exposed to a risk of occupational accidents.

Language: en