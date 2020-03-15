Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Systematic review.



OBJECTIVES: We aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of the English and Chinese literature reporting epidemiological data on spinal cord injury (SCI) in China.



METHODS: 3 English and 3 Chinese language electronic databases were searched from the earliest record to 15 March 2020. Sociodemographic characteristics, incidence rates, etiology and lesion characteristics, in-hospital mortality, and secondary health conditions and complications were extracted from included reports.



RESULTS: A total of 51 studies were included, 32 in the Chinese language. Forty-seven studies were based on hospital records. Mean age of incident cases ranged from 34 to 55 years and male-to-female ratios ranged from 0.35:1 to 15.3:1. SCI incidence varied from 14.6 to 60.6 per million. Thirty-five studies reported only on traumatic SCI with traffic accidents, high falls, low falls and being hit by objects being the most common causes. Specific causes for non-traumatic SCI were poorly reported. Proportions with tetraplegia and complete injury ranged from 37.4% to 82.0% and 14.1% to 73.9%, respectively. Reported in-hospital mortality attributed to SCI varied from 1.1% to 18.4%. Leading cause of in-hospital mortality for acute SCI was respiratory problems; respiratory problems, urinary tract infections and pressure sores were the most common complications.



CONCLUSION: Epidemiological data on SCI in China are only available for a limited number of provinces and mostly outdated. Updated data on incidence with accurate geographical information and etiology across all Chinese provinces are needed for targeted implementation of preventive strategies. Research on community outcomes needs to be developed in China.

