Polick CS, Polick SR, Stoddard SA. J. Psychosom. Res. 2022; 160: e110981.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35779440
OBJECTIVE: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), such as physical, emotional, and sexual abuse trigger inflammatory changes and have been associated with many causes of morbidity and mortality, including autoimmune diseases. Although Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating neurological autoimmune disease, literature linking ACEs and MS is understudied. The aim of this review was to examine the 1) state of the literature, and 2) relationships between childhood adversity and the prevalence and physical clinical features of MS (e.g., age at onset, relapses, pain, fatigue, disability).
Language: en
Child maltreatment; Neglect; Childhood trauma questionnaire (CTQ); Multiple sclerosis; Stress and adversity inventory (STRAIN)