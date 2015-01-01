Abstract

Torture, one of the most heinous crimes known to humanity, inflicts profound harms on individuals and threatens the health, dignity, and wellbeing of families and communities. Health professionals have a duty both to document torture and to protect human rights as a foundation for human health and wellbeing. 1

Effective clinical investigation and documentation are essential to corroborate allegations of torture and other forms of ill-treatment and to achieve prevention, accountability, and redress for such crimes. Yet, until the 1990s, there were no internationally accepted standards for documenting torture and ill-treatment.

