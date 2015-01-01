SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Iacopino V, Haar RJ, Heisler M, Lin J, Fincancı K, Esdaile C, Modvig J, Sveaass N, Nathanson VH, Melzer N, Cohen J. Lancet 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S0140-6736(22)00948-5

PMID

35779555

Abstract

Torture, one of the most heinous crimes known to humanity, inflicts profound harms on individuals and threatens the health, dignity, and wellbeing of families and communities. Health professionals have a duty both to document torture and to protect human rights as a foundation for human health and wellbeing. 1
Effective clinical investigation and documentation are essential to corroborate allegations of torture and other forms of ill-treatment and to achieve prevention, accountability, and redress for such crimes. Yet, until the 1990s, there were no internationally accepted standards for documenting torture and ill-treatment.


Language: en
