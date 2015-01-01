Abstract

The incidence of drug-facilitated sexual assault (DFSA) has dramatically increased in the last decades. Forensic analytical scientists continuously seek new methods and specimens to prove the incidence of intoxication for the judiciary system. Factors influencing sample selection include the ease of obtaining the samples and the window of detection of the drugs, among others. Both conventional (blood, urine) and non-conventional specimens (hair, nails, fluids) have been proposed as suitable in DFSA cases. Reported sample treatments include a variety of liquid-liquid and solid-phase extraction as well as dilute-and-shoot procedures and microextraction techniques. Regarding analysis, liquid chromatography coupled to tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) has emerged as the preferred confirmatory technique, due to its sensitivity, selectivity, and wide-scope applicability. In this review, we critically discuss the most common specimens and sample treatments/analysis procedures (related to LC-MS/MS) that have been reported during the last ten years. As a final goal, we intend to provide a critical overview and suggest analytical recommendations for the establishment of suitable analytical strategies in DFSA cases.

Language: en