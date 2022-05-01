Abstract

A methodology for calculation is proposed on the basis of the analysis of actual operating state and conditions of turnout points in order to develop a model range of curved turnouts that would meet the practical part of the radii. The key idea behind the development of such turnouts is to design specific switching points for curved parts of railway tracks that could reduce maintenance expenditures on curved turnouts and increase, if necessary, the travel speed through turnouts up to the ones when rounding a curve. The analysis of the data showed that the smallest shifts take place at small radii of easement curves. A general analysis of all calculation data is also made suggesting that it is advisable to lay concrete-beamed curved turnouts in curves of radii, which are larger or equal to those of the main track. In order to narrow the model range of concrete-beamed curved turnouts, there is examined a feasibility of precise alignment of turnouts and easements in curves, which corresponds well with the model range of curved turnouts on wooden beams. There is given a radius gradation as well as recommendations on laying-in of curved turnouts in order to meet any curve radius, where a turnout can be installed.

