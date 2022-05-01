Abstract

The quality of the finished product determines its suitability in the consumer market. Experimental studies are necessary to decide on the applicability of materials and structures in the construction industry. The results of experimental studies require subsequent analysis with the use of information and knowledge base. The purpose of the experimental research presented in this paper is to generate new knowledge about the quality of concrete specimens under the conditions of a new information field. The information field contains the results of full-scale tests and video streams obtained during laboratory experiments. Experimental tests were carried out using conventional testing methodology of concrete specimens in central compression. This technique was accompanied by continuous monitoring and video streaming of each specimen. A distinctive feature of the formation research is the information field of experiments that contains three levels: the level of the initial data, the level of the initial data analysis and the level of new knowledge generation. The level of source data analysis using video stream enables to obtain data that cannot be captured in real-time mode after the experiment is over. Examples of crack development on a specimen surface in dynamics are given in this work. Time intervals with different rates of defect development have been obtained for the investigated specimens. It is proved that the possibility of using filtering algorithms and Kenny's algorithm for processing images of concrete specimens during the process from the beginning of loading until failure. The obtained results allowed to reveal new possibilities of information field forming during traditional experimental researches of concrete samples quality and, on the basis of obtained information, to reveal regularities of damage development of surface continuity in dynamics, which cannot be found out by organoleptic methods of control. New formation possibilities of an information field allow receiving and processing the information on a condition of concrete and ferro-concrete structures of building objects on indicators of quality in a mode of real time. The results can be used to predict the risk of accidents, including at hazardous production facilities.

