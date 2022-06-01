Abstract

The subjects of the study are practical measures for the design of a system of railroad protection from sand. The article addresses the issues of reducing the negative impact and proposes practical measures for the design of the system to protect the railroads from sand. The absence of a logically interconnected protection system was revealed. There is an urgent need to develop theoretical and practical foundations, the practical application of which is the methodology for its design, based on constructive solutions and their organizational and technological schemes for protecting railroads from drifting sand.The research methods are the axiomatic rules for designing measures to protect railroads from quick sands. Graph-analytical models of constructive solutions and the organizational and technological schemes of protection against sand drifts by barriers are developed in the article. The identification of the constituent elements of barriers with known geometric shapes and the introduction of a transition coefficient made it possible to simplify as much as possible the design of the railroadsprotectionby barriersfrom sand drifts.

Language: en