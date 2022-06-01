SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beluzhenko O, Volyanik S, Kurenʼ S, Savenkova M, Shishiyanu D, Koroleva A. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 63: 479-485.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2022.06.038

unavailable

The article presents the results of a study of the structure of social and psychological attitudes of male and female students studying in the transport university. By means of correlation analysis the interrelations have been established between social and psychological attitudes within each focus group. It has been found that the structure of social and psychological attitudes occurs as a holistic pattern among both male and female students. Due to that energy redistribution occurs from the strongly pronounced units to the suppressed ones. However, it has been found that the motivational structure of young men is less balanced compared to the motivational structure of girls. Moreover, it has been found that both male and female students have the opposition of "altruism" and "egoism", which indicates a certain personal maturity of the respondents of each focus group.


correlation analysis; energy redistribution; interrelations between attitudes; psychological attitude; social

