Abstract

Highly automated vehicles (HAVs) are increasingly being introduced into the daily lives of people around the world. However, their application is associated with a number of problems, among which legal ones are not the last. The relevance of the problem under consideration is determined by the need to analyze the issues of legal regulation of the use of highly automated vehicles in order to reduce contradictions in the implementation of a legal assessment of the consequences of their interaction with a person in various industries, as well as to prevent the occurrence of possible non-standard situations of such interaction in order to level the need to go beyond the legal field. In this regard, the purpose of the study is to determine the features of the regulation of highly automated vehicles in the Russian Federation, taking into account its problems, state and development prospects. An analysis of industry-specific domestic and foreign legislation, as well as a study of the works of a number of authors, allows concluding that in modern conditions, the legal system for regulating highly automated vehicles in Russia is at the stage of formation. However, given the high pace of development of robotics and artificial intelligence, it is necessary to develop legal norms as soon as possible, in accordance with which legal relations in the field of application and use of highly automated vehicles will be regulated.

