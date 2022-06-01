Abstract

A decrease in the speed of urban passenger transport is one of the negative trends characteristic of most large cities, which negatively affects the pace of their economic and social development. The use of dedicated lanes for urban transport can increase the speed of buses and trolleybuses, improve the conditions for passengers' pick up and drop off at stopping points, and ensure the safety of public transport and pedestrians. To implement the practice of dedicated lanes in the city of Ryazan, it is necessary to carry out a set of organizational and technical measures aimed at improving the existing route network. The aim was to study the current and future state of transport mobility of the city's population. In the course of the work, a methodology for studying traffic flows was developed and implemented, field studies of traffic flows in the studied areas, statistical processing and expert assessment of the data obtained were carried out. The objectives of the study were to obtain reliable data on existing parameters of the traffic flow at established points of the study.

