Abstract

In the article we examine main processes of the forming, semantics, origin, stylistic differentiation and structural connections of the term aviation safety. An important factor in maintaining air transport safety is normalized and harmonized to certain requirements terminology. It is well known that terms fully realize their potential by being within terminological systems. Systematicity is not the only requirement for the term. Researchers are mixed in the number of requirements. Among the main requirements are often called such as systematic; the accuracy of definition; the tendency to unambiguity within its terminological field; optimal term length; stylistic neutrality; the accuracy of semantics; high informativeness. In the article, we tried to analyze in detail the term aviation safety, identified a number of aspects that need to be clarified. The researched terminological phrase has a clear definition and fixation in lexicographic sources, and the sphere of its use is not limited to professional terminology. The issue of languages lexical structure is closely related to the study of the lexemes semantic structure. In the process of word's historical development, the lexical meaning undergoes certain changes. The concept of safety is closely linked to the concepts of aviation accidents and incidents. In order to avoid transport problems, it is important to study the nature of aviation terms in depth.

