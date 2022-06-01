Abstract

The authors set a goal based on the results of the study of the manifestation of maritime terrorism to identify and justify it as a non-decreasing threat to the credibility of the commercial operation of maritime transport. The paper analyzes the potential targets of terrorist attacks and the tactics and methods used by terrorist organizations, which allowed the formulation of three basic tools, the practical implementation of which will dampen the capabilities of the identified five main forms of maritime terrorism. The methodological basis was a set of methods, heuristically and epistemologically justified by the work goals and objectives. First of all, a set of system analysis methods, which allowed a logically structured structure to provide the study's results, was used. The scientific novelty of the work consists in the theoretical and practical justification of the choice of research methods. The study results led the authors to conclude that each maritime transport region has its characteristics of maritime terrorism. At the same time, there are universal forms, methods, and means. Based on this conclusion, the authors derived and substantiated three basic tools to increase confidence in maritime transport and logistics systems and built and described their ranking model.

