Abstract

The article discusses the impact of air pollution, the source of which is transport, on the criminal behavior of a person. Major theories have been explored, including those on human exposure to lead during childhood and the impact of that exposure on violent crime rates. It was checked whether the ban on the use of lead in gasoline had an impact on violent crime in some regions of Russia. Among the causes of violent crime, the main ones are the high level of unemployment, the low financial security of the region and the high level of alcoholism. The article examines the impact of air pollution and from stationary sources on the criminal behavior of a person in a particular region. The regions with the highest level of air pollution are considered. In terms of the rate of homicides, the regions in question are in the middle of the all-Russian rating. At the same time, the rate of deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm in these regions remains quite high. Of course, the environmental factor has an impact on violent crime. But its importance should not be overestimated, it should be studied in a complex and systematic way with other factors.

