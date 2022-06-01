Abstract

Unmanned aerial vehicles initially designed to satisfy the needs of military organizations have significantly expanded their functional purpose during the past decades and are now used by many government institutions and bodies addressing a wide range of organizational, strategic and prognostic issues. Studying the equipment capability of government institutions participating in road traffic safety facilities resulted in a conclusion that unmanned aerial vehicles are intensively used when addressing organizational, administrative, operative, analytical, preventive and tactical-technical issues. Payload elements of modern aerial vehicles enable dealing with planning, construction and operation of motor ways, situational and prediction modeling of traffic flows in order to ensure population mobility, monitoring of climatic conditions and environmental situation, and help addressing the issues of crime prevention, promoting detection and investigation of road safety offenses. Unmanned aerial vehicles are an element of an intellectual transport system comprising modern informational, communication and telematic technologies. These aerial vehicles provide for automated search, recording and reception of information for automated processing, which allows for efficient monitoring of road transport system and groups of vehicles in the conditions of certain spatial and time parameters in order to ensure transport mobility of population and road safety in general.

Language: en