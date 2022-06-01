Abstract

The high rate of road accidents and the various injuries associated with them are one of the most ambitious problems from an economic and demographic point of view for most countries of the world. For the Russian Federation, this problem is particularly acute, it concerns all road users, both vehicle owners and pedestrians. The paper examines the activities of the state aimed at improving the level of road safety in Russia and reducing accidents on the roads. The impact of one of the most important operational indicators of the road - the roughness of the road surface, on the frequency of traffic accidents is being assessed. The paper establishes the nature of the dependence of the accident risk indicator on the value of the road surface roughness expressed by the International Roughness Index (IRI). The results of the study are verified by comparing the results of calculating the accident risk indicator according to the obtained equation and according to the known dependence.

Language: en