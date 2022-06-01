Abstract

The article discusses problems and methods of optimizing congestion on the roads the city of Krasnoyarsk. All major megapolises of the world face the problems of car congestion, residents of cities are in kilometer traffic jams, which worsens the environment in their zone of residence. On the other problem, to get the right point, drivers wake up earlier, wait in traffic jams, getting to work, which in turn worsens the driver's condition. Because of this, road accidents can occur, which subsequently give rise to new traffic jams. Theoretical models similar to a car accident and consequences for the flow of cars will be considered. The road situation is deteriorating before the ring traffic, many ring roads were designed decades ago and can no longer pass a sufficient number of cars that are available in megapolises. City roundabouts require modernization with the help of, which can increase the capacity on a certain section of the road. The article will consider: the existing ring, the same ring that will be with a traffic light to improve the flow on a certain road and the proposed idea of upgrading with increased capacity, as well as a capacity optimization system.

Language: en