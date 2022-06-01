Abstract

The relevance of the study of risk factors causing accidents with a threat to human life on high-speed railways is determined by the increasing traffic intensity. Problems of ensuring safe traffic include the accounting and prediction of systemic risk factors determined by the relationship of different levels of interactions. The analysis of the basic personal qualities necessary for a person in difficult professional situations is associated with the structure of motivation for sustainable responsible behavior in extreme conditions on railway transport. The article's purpose is to show a multi-level systemic connection of risk factors in correlation with the analysis of the specifics of personal strategies of the operator's behavior and to identify effective models of behavior that characterize the ability to make conscious decisions in a problem situation. To this end, an empirical study of indicators of adaptability and stress resistance of transport university students was conducted. To achieve this goal, a multi-level personality questionnaire for overcoming stressful situations was used. The generalization of respondent survey data made it possible to identify models of operator-safe social behavior in an extreme situation through a tendency to implement a specific coping strategy. In conclusion, it is emphasized that ensuring safety in the high-speed traffic system depends on eliminating the risks that are caused by three vectors: the organization of the traffic system, the organization of social interaction systems, and personal self-organization associated with the individual characteristics of the operator adaptive potential.

Language: en